Pentagon promises to supply Ukraine with weapons immediately after Congressional vote
The Pentagon is ready to promptly send military aid to Ukraine as soon as U.S. lawmakers vote on the bill.
This was stated by US Department of Defense spokesman Pat Ryder, according to Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh, Censor.NET reports.
"Just as we have done in the past, we can act within a few days <...> The aid package will likely include things like air defense and artillery," Ryder said.
Earlier it became known that the House of Representatives passed the bill on providing assistance to Ukraine in a procedural vote on April 19. The final vote in the House of Representatives will take place on April 20.
