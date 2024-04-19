Johnson on aid package for Ukraine: This is best we can get under circumstances

Johnson on aid package for Ukraine: This is the best we can get under the circumstances

He told journalists about this in a brief comment on Capitol Hill, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Johnson said that the Senate bill, which combined funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, was "basically an unlimited check for foreign aid," and in this sense, breaking them into separate bills is "a better process."

Read more: House committee approves Johnson’s bill to help Western countries, including Ukraine - The Hill

"Everyone can vote according to their will and the will of their constituents on aid to Israel, aid to Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region, and our fourth national security package, which contains all of our innovations," he added.

Speaking about the bills, the speaker of the lower house of Congress noted that they contain a law on the use of assets of corrupt Russian oligarchs to finance aid to Ukraine, and financial support for Kyiv is provided on credit, not as a grant.

Read more: Biden supports Johnson’s aid package for Ukraine and Israel

"Even if this legislation is not perfect and not what we would have drafted if Republicans were in charge of both the House and the Senate and the White House, it is the best possible product we can get under these circumstances to take care of these really important obligations," Johnson concluded.