There will be no leniency for those who collaborate with Russian special services.

This was stated by the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"A Pole who planned an assassination attempt on President Zelenskyy and who acted in cooperation with Russian special services was arrested two days ago. A Belarusian who worked for the Russians and ordered two Poles to assassinate Navalny's associate has been detained. Those who were supposed to carry out the attempt are also in custody. They are associated with the environment of football ultras. And this is only in April. There will be no concessions for collaborators of Russian services. We will extirpate any betrayal and attempt at destabilization," Tusk wrote.

As reported, as a result of close cooperation between the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and Polish law enforcement agencies, a Polish citizen who offered Russian special services cooperation in an assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was detained.

On Friday, it became known that the joint efforts of the Polish and Lithuanian special services detained two Poles who attempted to assassinate Russian opposition leader Leonid Volkov on March 12 in Vilnius. The attackers were Polish citizens and were detained on April 3.