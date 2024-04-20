Over 100 combat engagements took place on front during day, most of enemy attacks were repulsed in Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

During the past day, 102 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 29 rocket and 67 air strikes, fired 67 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

As noted, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian occupiers launched another massive attack on Ukraine, using various types of cruise missiles. The details of this terrorist attack are being clarified.

According to the General Staff, during the past 24 hours, the settlements of Volfyne, Sumy Region, were hit by airstrikes; Senkovo, Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Ivanivka, Yampolivka, Torske, Spirne, Druzhba, Ivanovske, Chasiv Yar, Druzhkivka, New York, Yuriivka, Novopokrovske, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Urozhayne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region and Ivanivka in the Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving in dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.

The situation in the East

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Tverdohlibove, Kreminna of the Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Terny, and Torske of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 23 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 31 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Ocheretine, Berdychi, Umanske, Novobakhmutivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Pobeda, and Urozhayne settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 23 times to break through the defenses of our troops.

The situation in the South

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the enemy made 7 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Hit the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 control point of the enemy.

