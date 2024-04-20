ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 458,580 people (+750 per day), 7,213 tanks, 11,678 artillery systems, 13,873 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 458,580 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.20.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 458,580 (+750) people,
  • tanks ‒ 7213 (+8) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 13,873 (+21) units,
  • artillery systems – 11678 (+20) units,
  • MLRS – 1046 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 763 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 348 (+1) units,
  • helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 9341 (+30),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2109 (+13),
  • ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 15,717 (+46) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 1918 (+3).

Russian Army (8818) Armed Forces HQ (3955) liquidation (2305) elimination (4903)
