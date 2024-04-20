Emergency and rescue operations in Dnipro have been completed: 3 people died, 24 were injured - SES. PHOTOS

In Dnipro, emergency rescue operations have been completed at the site of a missile attack on a residential building by the Russian army.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, rescuers unblocked the body of a dead man from the rubble of a high-rise building. In total, 3 people died and 24 were injured in the city as a result of the Russian attack. The SES rescued 12 people. Another 51 people received help from SES psychologists," the statement said.

As noted, 101 rescuers and 20 units of SES equipment were working at the site.





In total, according to the State Emergency Service, 8 people were killed, including 2 children, and 34 people were injured in the Dnipro region on 19 April as a result of Russian attacks. Among the injured is a child.

