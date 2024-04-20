In morning, Russian troops fired ballistic missiles at Odesa, infrastructural facility was hit - Defense Forces

The enemy continues its systematic missile terror of southern Ukraine. During the night, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia’s industrial infrastructure with ballistic missiles.

As noted, there was no information about the victims, details are being clarified.

"At dawn, he launched Kh-59 guided missiles from tactical aircraft at Odesa region. Both targets were destroyed in the Black Sea. In the morning, a ballistic missile attack was launched from the so-called "Crimea" in Odesa.

An infrastructure facility was hit. Information on the extent of damage and casualties is being clarified," the statement said.

During the night and at dawn, air defense forces destroyed three enemy reconnaissance units in the Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 20 April, an explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia during an air alert.