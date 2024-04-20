ENG
Two men opened fire on policemen in Vinnytsia region, law enforcement officer was killed, another was wounded, police operation was launched. PHOTO

Police are looking for the people who shot at police officers in Vinnytsia region at night. One police officer died and another was injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, today, on 20 April, around 2 am, in the Haysyn district of Vinnytsia region, police officers stopped an unknown dark-colored car for inspection.

"There were two men in the car. They opened fire on the police. A 20-year-old policeman died from his wounds, his partner was wounded," the statement said.

A police operation was launched in the Vinnytsia and Odesa regions. Thanks to the efforts of the operational services, the persons allegedly involved in the crime were identified. The alert was sent to all regional units of the National Police.

Measures are being taken to locate and detain the persons involved in the murder of the law enforcement officer.

