Movement of trucks at checkpoints "Shehyni-Medyka" and "Krakowiec-Korchova" has been resumed - State Border Service
Polish farmers stopped blocking the "Shehyni-Medyka" and "Krakowiec-Korchova" checkpoints.
This was reported by the State Border Service, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, after 09:00, Polish farmers ended their protest in front of these checkpoints. Registration and passage of cargo vehicles across the border in two directions is carried out as usual," the message says.
As noted, more than 1,700 trucks are currently waiting to enter Ukraine in front of these checkpoints.
