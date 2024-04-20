ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4828 visitors online
News
1 147 20

Movement of trucks at checkpoints "Shehyni-Medyka" and "Krakowiec-Korchova" has been resumed - State Border Service

блокада,кордон,польща

Polish farmers stopped blocking the "Shehyni-Medyka" and "Krakowiec-Korchova" checkpoints.

This was reported by the State Border Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, after 09:00, Polish farmers ended their protest in front of these checkpoints. Registration and passage of cargo vehicles across the border in two directions is carried out as usual," the message says.

As noted, more than 1,700 trucks are currently waiting to enter Ukraine in front of these checkpoints.

Read more: Polish farmers block movement of trucks at two checkpoints, about 570 trucks are in queues - State Border Service

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1035) border (823) Poland (1250)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 