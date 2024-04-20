ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4828 visitors online
News
755 10

On April 21, Polish farmers plan to partially resume movement of trucks at "Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne" checkpoint - State Border Service

протест,фермер,польща

Polish farmers plan to partially restore the passage of trucks to Poland at the Rava-Ruska - Grebenne border crossing on Sunday, April 21.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP, this was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Colonel Andrii Demchenko.

"According to information from Polish colleagues, farmers who during the protest restrict traffic will allow trucks to enter Poland, except for those moving goods of the 1-24 group of Ukrainian classification of goods of foreign economic activity (agricultural products. - Ed.). to begin at 08:00 a.m. on April 21," the message reads.

Read more: Polish farmers block movement of trucks at two checkpoints, about 570 trucks are in queues - State Border Service

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1035) border (823) Poland (1250) Andrii Demchenko (96)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 