On April 21, Polish farmers plan to partially resume movement of trucks at "Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne" checkpoint - State Border Service

Polish farmers plan to partially restore the passage of trucks to Poland at the Rava-Ruska - Grebenne border crossing on Sunday, April 21.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP, this was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Colonel Andrii Demchenko.

"According to information from Polish colleagues, farmers who during the protest restrict traffic will allow trucks to enter Poland, except for those moving goods of the 1-24 group of Ukrainian classification of goods of foreign economic activity (agricultural products. - Ed.). to begin at 08:00 a.m. on April 21," the message reads.

