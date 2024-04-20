Southern defence forces eliminated 99 occupiers and destroyed SAMs, 5 cannons and 2 electronic warfare stations overnight
The southern defence forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy’s locations, firing positions and rear.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.
Thus, during the day, it was confirmed that the enemy had 99 fewer occupiers and 31 fewer pieces of weapons and military equipment, including
- 1 anti-aircraft missile system "Arrow-10";
- 1 anti-tank missile system;
- 18 units of armoured vehicles;
- 5 cannons;
- 1 mortar;
- 1 reconnaissance UAV - "Zala";
- 2 electronic warfare stations;
- 2 aerial photographic stations.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password