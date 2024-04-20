Zelenskyy: Brazil’s participation in Global Peace Summit is important for Ukraine

Ukraine is interested in the active participation of Brazil and, in particular, President Lula da Silva in the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June.

According to Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Brazilian journalists.

"I believe that his presence there, as well as that of any leaders of any state of the world who receive an invitation, indicates that they, these people, want peace. It is desirable that it be a just peace for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that Brazil's support is very important for Ukraine. However, for a long time, Ukraine has not been able to tell this country the truth about the war unleashed by Russia. This happened because of Brazil's long-term relationship with the Soviet Union, the continuation of its policies by modern Russia, and the promotion of Russian propaganda narratives in the information space of Latin America.

"And this is your great advantage that Brazilian journalists have started to come to Ukraine, understand what is happening here, and then publish this information," the President said.

Zelenskyy thanked the journalists for coming to Ukraine and added that he invited the President of Brazil to visit our country.

The Head of State also recalled that he met with Lula da Silva in September 2023 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, where he had the opportunity to talk to him personally.