Zelenskyy announces signing of bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the coming months, Ukraine should sign bilateral security agreements with countries such as the United States, Northern Europe, including Norway and Sweden, and one of the Baltic states.

According to Censor.NET, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Brazilian journalists published on Saturday.

"As for bilateral security agreements, we already have nine of them. We are approaching an important treaty with the United States, and after we pass the Congress - and I believe that we will equally push and pass it positively - we will come to a powerful agreement with the United States," the president said.

He noted that such security agreements include not only military support, but also humanitarian aspects, assistance in reconstruction, and energy assistance.

"The entire scope of such assistance is included in bilateral agreements. Germany is an example. 7 billion a year is very serious for Ukraine. And the support is different," he said.

The Head of State also expressed confidence that in May-June Ukraine could have powerful results in signing new security agreements.

"We have several agreements, and I think that in May-June we will sign agreements not only with the United States, but also with the Nordic countries (of Europe - Ed.). There is strong support there. We are preparing for Sweden and Norway," the president said.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, "we are getting closer to getting our partners from the Baltic countries to do the same. I think that in April we will have such a result with one of the countries."