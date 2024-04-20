Man died as result of Russian shelling of Dniprovsky district, Dnipropetrovsk region
The Russian army shelled Dniprovsky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. A 54-year-old man who was repairing a car nearby was killed.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy attacked the Dniprovsky district. A 54-year-old man was killed. At the time of the attack, he was repairing a car nearby," Lysak wrote.
The shelling also caused a fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password