Man died as result of Russian shelling of Dniprovsky district, Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russian army shelled Dniprovsky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. A 54-year-old man who was repairing a car nearby was killed.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked the Dniprovsky district. A 54-year-old man was killed. At the time of the attack, he was repairing a car nearby," Lysak wrote.

The shelling also caused a fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

