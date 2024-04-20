Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not going to retreat, Putin is very much afraid of us

Russian President Vladimir Putin is very much afraid of Ukrainians because he is insecure.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Brazilian media, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian Pravda.

"Believe me, Putin is very much afraid of us, I'm sure of it. Because he is an insecure person. Confident people with a large army, a great power with such subsoil do not threaten the world with nuclear weapons, brave people do not threaten civilisation, the existence of the Earth, all living things with nuclear weapons. Therefore, for me, the psychotype of this "type" is absolutely clear. And knowing this, we must stand firm in our own way," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy stressed that despite their fatigue, Ukrainians are not going to give up and capitulate to Russia.

"The faith in Ukraine has not gone anywhere from Ukraine, the faith of people in the Armed Forces and in themselves has not gone anywhere. As for fatigue, I will not lie - it is there. But you can treat it differently, we are all living people. Even when you go to a job you love, you still come home tired in the evening. But this does not mean that you will not go to your job in the morning," the President said.

He emphasised that Ukrainians would not give up their plans to join the European Union and protect their values.

"We do not even face such a choice. These are the narratives coming from Russia - that everything is bad in Ukraine and the initiative is in the hands of Russians. This is not entirely true. The Russians have more weapons in their hands than the amount of weapons in the hands of our military. But this is a difficult moment, and it is not an easy one. All the help will be voted for, step by step, and the weapons will be returned. We will not just count on it, we will fight for everything," Zelenskyy stressed.

He added that for Russia, unlike Ukraine, "people are not important, they are important for victories, and not for Russia, they need victories for Putin." And for Putin, victory is "the restoration of the Soviet Union by destroying other peoples and other independent countries," Zelenskyy said.

"Therefore, Ukraine is not going to retreat anywhere. And we will see, we have the appropriate technologies, we are fighting to get supplies from our partners. Everything is not easy, there is no euphoria. But no one is giving up," the President stressed.