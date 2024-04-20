German Vice Chancellor Habeck calls for more weapons for Ukraine after visit to Kyiv

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who recently visited Kyiv, called on partner countries to supply Ukraine with more weapons.

According to him, Ukraine knows that this is a difficult stage, "but it is such a stage," Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The vice-chancellor stressed that it is not easy for him to constantly talk about weapons systems, military equipment and how things are going on the frontline.

"At the beginning of my term, I would not have wanted and could not have imagined that I would be giving an interview with you in which I would advocate for more military equipment. But we need to understand once again why this war is being waged. Putin does not want to allow democracy in Ukraine and wants to destabilise it," Habeck said.

He stressed that if Ukraine loses, the war will continue and "that is why we once again call on everyone who wants to defend democracy to support Ukraine now".

