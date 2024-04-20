Zelenskyy accuses allies of ’double standards’ for repelling attack on Israel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it a "double standard" that the West helped protect Israel’s skies during an attack by Iran, but refuses to do the same for Ukraine during Russian attacks.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Brazilian media, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrayinska Pravda.

"When we said from the first day of the war: "Close the sky, protect Ukraine," we were told: "We can only do this, otherwise we will be drawn into a war with Russia, because you are not a NATO country, and we are NATO countries.

Here, the story is absolutely pragmatic with Israel - they had to destroy everything that was flying at the heads of the Israelis (well done for destroying it and that people are alive there, thank God). But this is a double standard - everyone forgot at such a moment that Israel is not a NATO country," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy stressed that in defending Israel from an Iranian attack, the allies demonstrated "that the technology is sufficient to shoot down hundreds of Iranian missiles and Shaheds" and this demonstration was also "supposed to be a demonstration for Russia".

"Because repeatedly, both Russian aircraft and missiles crossed the airspace of Poland and Romania, and there was no reaction. This speaks of double standards," the President stressed.

He called for allied aircraft to shoot down missiles flying at Ukraine.

"And what happened in Israel? Planes firing missiles. If we are offered, for example, aircraft from France, Germany, Poland, Britain - it doesn't matter who - that take to the skies in the territories of even their own countries, not to mention in other spaces or in ours... If this aircraft will take to the territories of our neighbouring countries and shoot down missiles that are definitely flying at Ukraine, but can also arrive in these territories, as has already happened with Poland and Romania, then let them shoot down these missiles. I will only give them a standing ovation, I will only be grateful for that. Because these are the same rules for all between allies or double standards," Zelenskyy added.