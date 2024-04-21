During past 24 hours, 115 combat clashes took place. Defense Forces repelled most of enemy attacks in Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The occupiers stormed the Avdiivka direction the most, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 30 attacks. Battles are not abating in the Bakhmut direction of the front. There, the Russians attacked 28 times, without success. 25 enemy assaults were repulsed in the Novopavlivka direction.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Shelling of Ukraine

The enemy launched 15 missiles and 63 air strikes, launched 109 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

During the past day, the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Synkivka, Slobozhanske, Neskuchne, Peremoha of the Kharkiv region were hit by airstrikes; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region; Novosadove, Yampolivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Solovyove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, New York, Krasnohorivka, Ocheretyne, Vodiane, Shakhtarske, Novomykhailivka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske, Velyka Novosilka, Spirne, Stupochki, Ivanovske and Andriivka of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region; Novoberyslav, Lvove and Krynyky of the Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 458,580 people (+750 per day), 7,213 tanks, 11,678 artillery systems, 13,873 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siver and Slobozhan directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.

Fighting in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of the settlement of Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 10 times in the Terny settlement of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 28 attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Ivanovske, Novy Donetsk region.

Read more: Over 100 combat engagements took place on front during day, most of enemy attacks were repulsed in Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 32 attacks in the areas of Semenivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretine, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Nevelske and Oleksandropil settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 25 times to break through the defenses of our troops.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region and in the Robotyne district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the occupiers launched 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Strikes at the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces damaged 1 command post, 2 personnel concentration areas, 1 ammunition depot, 1 anti-aircraft defense device, 1 enemy weapons and military equipment concentration area.