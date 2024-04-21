Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 459,530 people (+950 per day), 7,229 tanks, 11,719 artillery systems, 13,896 armored combat vehicles

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 459,530 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.21.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 459,530 (+950) people,

tanks ‒ 7229 (+16) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 13,896 (+23) units,

artillery systems - 11719 (+41) units,

MLRS – 1046 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 767 (+4) units,

aircraft – 348 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 9379 (+38),

cruise missiles ‒ 2115 (+6),

ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 15785 (+68) units,

special equipment ‒ 1926 (+8)

