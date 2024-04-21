Last day, occupiers shelled 3 districts of Mykolaiv region. In Kherson region, residential quarters, educational institution were beaten, and gas pipeline was damaged

The Russian invaders attacked the Radisny Sad, Kutsurub district and the water area of the Ochakiv district of the Mykolaiv region. 21 settlements of the Kherson region came under enemy fire

This is reported by Censor.NET.

On the morning of April 20, the enemy launched a Lancet-type UAV attack on the open territory of the Radisny Sad district. Artillery shelling was also recorded in the village. Solonchaky of the Kutsurub district, residential buildings were damaged. After lunch, the Russians shelled the water area of the Ochakiv district with mortars. According to the information of the head of the Mykolayivska RMA Vitalii Kim, there are no victims.

Last day, the enemy shelled Antonivka, Komyshany, Inzhenerne, Poniativka, Chornobaiivka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Tokarivka, Novotiahynka, Novokairi, Kachkarivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Zolota Balka, Sablukivka, Novoberyslav, Olhivka, Kozatske, Vesele, and the city of Kherson. The enemy also launched a rocket attack on the Chornobaiivka district.

"The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, in particular, 12 private houses were damaged. Hits were recorded at an educational institution, a public catering establishment, an agro-industrial enterprise, and a gas pipeline.

The gas leak has been stopped, there are no more fires or threats," said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA.

Due to Russian aggression, one person was injured.

