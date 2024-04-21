In Bakhmut direction, enemy uses creeping attack, engages heavy armored vehicles for assaults on positions of AFU

Russian troops in the Bakhmut direction are conducting active assault operations with the involvement of heavy armored vehicles.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the press service officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Roman Dashkevich Oleh Kalashnikov.

"The weather is conducive to Russian troops conducting active assault operations. Moreover, it is conducive to their involvement in combat armored vehicles. Very often we see how they use armored combat vehicles for infantry, as well as heavy tanks. Although they also carry out infantry assaults - and without the support of armored vehicles. They have such a "mix", but armored vehicles are used more. They also have artillery and guided aerial bombs - they constantly drop them on our entire defense line, and not only on populated areas, as was the case before," he said.

Commenting on the advance of Russian troops, he called the situation "quite difficult".

See more: Exhibition of photos of Bakhmut before war "Bakhmut Before" opened in Kyiv. PHOTO

"Indeed, they are trying to advance and they have some successes. But it is impossible to say that these successes are quite radical. This is their so-called creeping attack. In addition, we also from time to time carry out our counterattack actions, that is, at the tactical level, we take their firing positions, knock them out of the lines. That is, everything is quite unstable and resembles a swing," the speaker added.