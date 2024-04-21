Chasiv Yar is holding on, there is no enemy in city - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Currently, the defense forces are keeping the situation under their control in the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, but the enemy is pressing.

This was announced by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OC Nazar Voloshyn and the press service officer of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Roman Dashkevich Oleh Kalashnikov on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Chasiv Yar is holding. The enemy is pressing in the direction of Bakhmut, in particular Chasiv Yar. The situation is completely under control, there is no enemy in the city," said Voloshyn.

As the speaker of the "Khortytsia" OC noted, Russian assault groups drive in on infantry fighting vehicles, attack both with the support of drones and artillery.

"Also, recently, the aviation, which bombards civilian infrastructure and positions of the defense forces with High-explosive aerial bombs and GABs, has been very annoying," he added.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to hold their positions.

"Today we are holding defenses there (in Chasovoy Yar. - Ed). I would not say that the enemy has any gains there. And if we look at our defensive lines in general, then wherever there is an opportunity, we strengthen them. Moreover, we strengthen it constantly and quite significantly," Kalashnikov said.