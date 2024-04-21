Explosion in Sevastopol: Russian occupiers began to cover their warships with civilian vessels - Navy

Similar incidents, as today in Sevastopol, will be repeated in the future at the facilities of the Russian military infrastructure in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As Censor.NET informs, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon.

"The Russian occupiers continue to cover their combat units with supply ships from the Black Sea Fleet. This is almost a new tactic for them. From the position of the Navy, I can note that similar incidents will continue to occur at the enemy's military infrastructure facilities in our Crimea," the message reads.

Also remind, on the morning of April 21, explosions rang out in occupied Sevastopol. The so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, announced the alleged repulsion of an anti-ship missile "attack" on one of the ships of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol. At the same time, a video showing the ship on fire was distributed on the network.

