ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4738 visitors online
News
1 059 4

During week, 5,880 occupiers were eliminated and 880 units of military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 5,880 Russian occupiers and destroyed 880 pieces of weapons and military equipment over the past week.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk.

"During the week from April 14 to 21, 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed about 5,880 enemy personnel," the message reads.

Weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops suffered significant losses:

  • 55 tanks;
  • 131 combat armored vehicles;
  • 167 artillery systems;
  • 9 air defense installations;
  • 326 units of auto equipment;
  • 21 units of special equipment.

In addition, our defenders destroyed an enemy plane, 26 missiles and 144 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Watch more: Occupant pretended to be dead to save himself. VIDEO

Знищення окупантів за тиждень

Author: 

Russian Army (8818) liquidation (2305) elimination (4903) Oleksandr Pavliuk (105)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 