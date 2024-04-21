Additional powerful defence lines are being built on border in Chernihiv and Sumy regions - OC "North"

Additional defence lines are currently being built deep into Chernihiv and Sumy regions on Ukraine’s northern border, and they are very powerful.

This was stated by Vadym Mysnyk, spokesperson for the Operational Command "North", on the air of the "United News" telethon, answering the question whether the fortifications in Chernihiv and Sumy regions are ready to prevent attempts to cross the border, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The defence line has been built, it already exists, and we are strengthening it. Additional lanes are being built deeper (in these areas - Ed.), very powerful ones," he said.

Mysnyk noted that the military is currently not observing any sabotage groups from Belarus on the border with Belarus in the Chernihiv region.

"But our intelligence is constantly monitoring their movements and what is going on. During the month, they had combat readiness checks, and we know that, compared to last year, many more people liable for military service were involved in military units. But now, since 17 April, the process of returning home has begun," the spokesman said.

He informed that, given the experience of 24 February 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine know where the Russians were advancing from, know the terrain and territorial features of Ukrainian territories and what capabilities Russia has in this area.

"So we are considering (various - Ed.) options ... to fight back if necessary," Mysnyk said.

Answering a question, the spokesman noted that, according to intelligence, the rotation of Russian military personnel at the border is ongoing.