Russian troops attacked Odesa region with ballistic missiles, targeting transport and logistics facility. Damage to houses

The enemy continues to conduct precision missile attacks. In the afternoon of 21 April, Russian troops fired ballistic missiles at Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine.

As noted, the Russians targeted the transport and logistics facility of the port infrastructure again.

"The blast wave and rocket fragments damaged private houses. The ceiling of one of them fell down. Hay caught fire in a private yard. Currently, one victim is known. The information is being clarified," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Odesa.

