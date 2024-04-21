Suspects in police officer’s murder detained in Odesa region - National Police. PHOTOS

The attackers were detained in the Odesa region and face life imprisonment.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"Thanks to the coordinated work of the operative services, the location of the offenders was established - they were hiding in the Odesa region. The criminals were detained with the force support of the KORD special unit. The attackers are two servicemen, father and son, aged 52 and 26, natives of the Vinnytsia region. The police officer, who died in the line of duty while defending his partner, who was attacked first, managed to make shots and wound the attackers," the statement said.







The circumstances and motives of the crime are being established.

Investigators initiated criminal proceedings over the attack under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Murder or attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his/her official duties. The article provides for up to life imprisonment.

The Vinnytsia Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region is providing procedural guidance in the pre-trial investigation.

On 20 April, at night in the Haisyn district of the Vinnytsia region, police officers stopped an unknown car for inspection. There were two men in the car who opened fire on the police.

28 The Knights of the Winter Campaign Brigade denied media reports that the police officer who killed a policeman in the Vinnytsia region and the second attacker were allegedly members of the brigade. The Office of the Prosecutor General noted that the involvement of two servicemen in the crime is being checked.

Later, it became known that the video of the shooting of the police officer in the Vinnytsia region, which was circulated in the media, showed soldiers from a military unit of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers also found the car used by the suspects in the murder of a police officer in Vinnytsia region.