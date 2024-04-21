Southern defence forces eliminated 128 occupiers and destroyed 44 pieces of weapons and military equipment over course of day

The southern defence forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy’s locations, firing positions and rear.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

Thus, during the day, it was confirmed that the enemy had 128 fewer occupiers and 44 fewer units of weapons and military equipment, including

26 units of armoured vehicles;

5 cannons;

2 mortars;

4 UAVs, including 2 "Orlan-10" and 2 "Mavic";

2 video surveillance systems "Murom-M";

3 electronic warfare stations;

1 aerial photographic station;

1 boat.

See more: Entranceway of five-storey building destroyed as result of Russian air strike on Kozatske in Kherson region. PHOTO