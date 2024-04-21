"Patriots" are air defence systems only when they are in operation, not at storage bases, - Zelenskyy

"Patriots are air defence systems only when they are in action, protecting lives, and not when they are sitting idle somewhere in storage bases.

This is emphasised by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Modern fighters are needed exactly where modernity is being tested and where it is decided whether the children and grandchildren of current generations will live in peace and security. The democratic world has all the strength to overcome Russian terror. We should not be afraid of our own strength and really help protect lives. "Ukrainians need Patriots in their hands now. Modern fighters are needed in the Ukrainian skies. Russian missiles and Iranian "Shaheds" must lose, so that the ruins never win over life anywhere," Zelenskyy emphasises.

"We can effectively counter terror only together, by taking joint steps. And I thank every country, every leader who already understands this. I thank everyone who shows leadership in helping Ukraine!" - the Head of State added.

Watch more: Corpses of occupiers "lined up" in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO