Latvia plans to abandon Russian as second foreign language in schools

On Tuesday, 23 April, the Latvian government will decide to gradually abolish Russian as a second foreign language in schools.

This is reported by Delfi, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, according to the Ministry of Education and Science of Latvia, Russian is taught as a second foreign language in almost half of Latvian schools. In some educational institutions, no alternative to Russian is offered.

The changes proposed by the Ministry of Education and Science stipulate that starting from the 2026/2027 school year, schools will have to gradually offer students one of the official languages of the European Union or member states of the European Economic Area, or a foreign language regulated by intergovernmental agreements on education, as a second foreign language. Russian is not one of these languages.

During the public discussion, a large number of objections were reportedly received from individuals to the Ministry of Education's plan. Over the course of two weeks, more than 300 appeals were received from individuals and representatives of various associations, most of which were directed against the gradual abandonment of Russian as a second foreign language in schools.

"The main reasons for disagreement are that children should not be restricted in learning their mother tongue and should be free to decide which language they want to learn. It is also noted that the abandonment of Russian for political reasons is unacceptable," the statement said.