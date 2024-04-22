I do not believe in any format of truce with Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not believe in the possibility of a ceasefire during the Paris Olympics, as proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelensky said this in an interview with HugoDecrypte, Censor.NET reports.

According to the President of Ukraine, he does not believe in any format of a truce with Russia.

"I don't believe in it with Russia. I don't believe in this format of a truce in general, I don't believe in any format of a truce with the Russian Federation. Emmanuel knows this, he witnessed it himself, we were together in the Normandy format. We went through the whole Minsk process together. France, Germany, Ukraine - we are all living witnesses, not in books, but we are living witnesses, that there is no such thing as a frozen conflict with Russia. This is an issue for Russia to regroup and give them even more forces to destroy us. We have been through this," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine reminded that during the Normandy format, there were agreements on a ceasefire period. At that time, Russian snipers were shooting at the Ukrainian military.

"They trained their snipers, who went through and killed our people every day. There is evidence of this. Emanuel knows all this. They were just out hunting. We heard all this from telephone intercepts from our intelligence. They had a group of 20-30 specialists who were killing our people every day for several months in a row, even though there was a cease-fire. With sniper shots. That is, for Putin, there is no truce, no Olympics, no authority," Zelenskyy said.