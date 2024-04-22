Russians are forcing state employees in occupied territories to donate blood for Russian military - National Resistance Centre
In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers organised forced blood donations for the needs of their militants.
This was reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.
"The blood was donated by employees of fake state institutions, and each institution received a plan for donation.
In particular, employees of schools, kindergartens, and the Regional Occupational Administration were involved in the donation. The enemy promised days off and monetary rewards for participating in the campaign, while employees were threatened with penalties for refusing to do so," the statement said.
