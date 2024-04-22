Murder of police officer in Vinnytsia region: Pre-trial restraint in form of detention for second suspect was imposed

The court arrested without bail the second soldier who shot at police officers in Vinnytsia region.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

"At the request of prosecutors, the court imposed a non-alternative pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the second suspect in the shooting of police officers in Vinnytsia region," the statement said.

The prosecutor's office clarifies that the suspect is a 26-year-old serviceman. He is charged with murder and attempted murder of police officers, illegal handling of weapons and desertion.

Earlier it was reported that the suspected serviceman, born in 1972, was arrested without an alternative in this case.

Attack on police officers in Vinnytsia region

On 20 April, at night in the Haisyn district of Vinnytsia region, police officers stopped an unknown car for inspection. There were two men in the car who opened fire on the police.

28 The Knights of the Winter Campaign Brigade denied media reports that the police officer who killed a policeman in the Vinnytsia region and the second attacker were allegedly members of the brigade. The Office of the Prosecutor General noted that the involvement of two servicemen in the crime is being checked.

Later, it became known that the video of the shooting of the police officer in the Vinnytsia region, which was spread in the media, showed soldiers from a military unit of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers also found the car used by the suspects in the murder of a police officer in the Vinnytsia region. On 21 April, it was reported that the attackers were detained in the Odesa region.

On 22 April, two servicemen who did the shooting in the Vinnytsia region were served with notices of suspicion of murder and attempted murder of police officers, as well as desertion.