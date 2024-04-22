Zelenskyy: We will discuss sending French troops to Ukraine during Macron’s visit to Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he and Emmanuel Macron would be able to discuss the initiative to send troops to Ukraine when the French president arrives in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, the president said this in an interview with HugoDecrypte.

"If French jets with French pilots can defend the skies of Israel, why can't French planes defend the skies of Ukraine?" - Zelenskyy answered a question about the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine.

At the same time, the head of state noted that such initiatives should "come from the one on whom the decision depends".

"And Emmanuel (Macron - Ed.) has not yet discussed these points with me. He promised to come to Kyiv, and here we will have the opportunity to do so," Zelenskyy added.

This is one of the three points of cooperation with France outlined by the President and previously mentioned by the French President.

"He (Macron - Ed.) is thinking about how to secure the borders of Ukraine, maybe some French continent, and I am only in favour, there are no questions here," the head of state assured.

At the same time, he said, it is not the competence of the Ukrainian president to invite the French army to Ukraine.

"I do not have the right to say that tomorrow the French army in full force should be in Ukraine and fight for us, and I simply do not have any right to do so, and that is why I have never raised this issue," he said.

As for other areas of cooperation, these are primarily training missions of military instructors from France.

"So that we do not send our military and do not waste time, and then the brigades return, it will definitely save one and a half to two months of time, it is a good idea," Zelenskyy explained.

He is also discussing with Macron the rapid construction of a hub for the repair of equipment, at least the equipment that France has been sending to Ukraine - namely Caesar guns, other artillery and light tanks - so that it does not take months to send it abroad for repair.