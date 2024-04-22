Ammunition collected under Czech initiative to be delivered to Ukraine in late May - Borrell

The first deliveries of artillery ammunition to Ukraine are expected in late May - early June this year at the initiative of the Czech government.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced today in Luxembourg following the EU Foreign Affairs Council, with the participation of foreign ministers and defence ministers of the member states, by EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

According to him, the delivery of this ammunition is part of the EU's dual task of accelerating the supply of artillery ammunition and air defence capabilities to Ukraine.

"We must not forget about the lack of 155 mm ammunition for combat operations. Many countries have joined the Czech initiative to search for ammunition around the world. The first deliveries will arrive at the end of May and by the first of June. Other countries have demonstrated their willingness to participate in the German initiative to coordinate the supply of air defence capabilities and ammunition (to Ukraine)," Borrell said.

As a reminder, Ukraine's allies have already created several coalitions focused on building up its air force and information technology capabilities. These include a tank coalition, an armoured personnel carrier coalition, a mine action coalition , a US-led F-16 aircraft transfer coalition, an air defence coalition, an IT coalition, and a drone coalition.

As part of the Czech initiative, about 20 countries have allocated funds to purchase 500,000 artillery shells for the Ukrainian army.