One person killed as result of shelling of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region - RMA
Russians shelled the town of Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region with artillery, killing one person.
The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the Russians shelled the city this afternoon, killing a 70-year-old woman and damaging three high-rise buildings.
Also, Maksymilianivka in the Mariinka community was hit by an air strike - there was no information about the victims.
In addition, Ukrainsk is under hostile fire again today - the consequences of the shelling are being established
"Russians are hitting civilians again and again. It is dangerous to stay in the region! Evacuate in a timely manner!" called Filashkin.
