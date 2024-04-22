Over last day, 62 combat engagements were recorded in frontline. Russians launched 4 missile and 58 air strikes - General Staff

The seven hundred and eighty-ninth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. During the day, 62 combat engagements were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the evening report of the General Staff.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 58 air strikes, fired 100 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts subversive and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 10 settlements, including Oleksiivka, Myropilske, and Stepok in Sumy region, were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by the enemy.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 460,260 people (+730 per day), 7236 tanks, 11,736 artillery systems, 13,904 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. He carried out an air strike near Senkove in the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Novoiehorivka, Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region and Terny and Torske in the Donetsk region. Over 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Nevske in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Zolotarivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched an air strike near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 459,530 people (+950 per day), 7,229 tanks, 11,719 artillery systems, 13,896 armored combat vehicles

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 10 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. The enemy also launched air strikes near the settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Illinka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, and Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 12 times. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

Read more: During past 24 hours, 115 combat clashes took place. Defense Forces repelled most of enemy attacks in Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders once near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. He conducted an air strike in the area of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Chervone, Novodanylivka, and Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to force our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, he made 4 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Novoberyslav and Beryslav in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Olhivka, Lvove, Ivanivka, Tokarivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 2 anti-aircraft missile systems and 13 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile troops destroyed 1 control center, 2 air defense facilities and 1 area of enemy concentration.

See more: Ukrainian Armed Forces start using rifle-hunter for enemy drones made by Turkish company Hatsan - media. PHOTO