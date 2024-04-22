Two people died as result of shelling by occupiers in Kherson region

Two civilian men died as a result of hostile shelling in the Kakhovka district of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On April 22, in the settlements of the de-occupied part of Kakhovka district, the deaths of two men aged 85 and 50 who sustained injuries incompatible with life due to Russian shelling were established," the statement said.

