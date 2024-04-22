Biden assures Zelenskyy that he will immediately sign law on aid to Ukraine if it is approved by Senate

Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Joe Biden, during which the US President assured him that he would sign a bill to help Ukraine.

The head of state wrote about this in his telegram channel.

According to Zelenskyy, the president assured that if approved by the Senate, he would immediately sign the law.

"I am grateful to Joe Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine and for true global leadership," he added.

He also noted the bipartisan support for the bill and the personal role of Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

"Another decision by the House of Representatives to authorize the confiscation of Russian assets sends a powerful message to all our partners. I told President Biden about Russia's aerial terror with thousands of missiles, drones and bombs. In particular, about the strike on the Kharkiv TV tower just a few minutes before the conversation. This is Russia's clear intention to make the city uninhabitable," Zelenskyy wrote.

The parties discussed the first package of defense aid after the adoption of the law. They also discussed the signing of a bilateral security agreement and preparations for the upcoming Peace Summit.

"I have the assurances of the President that it will be fast and powerful and will strengthen our air defense, long-range and artillery capabilities," Zelenskyy added.

