EU realizes urgent need to supply Ukraine with air defense systems and ammunition - Borrell

The foreign ministers and defense ministers of the European Union recognize the importance of speeding up the supply of air defense equipment and interceptor missiles to Ukraine to protect it from Russian attacks.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell in Luxembourg following the EU Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs.

"We listened to Minister (of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine - Ed.) Kuleba and Defense Minister Umierov, who explained to us how difficult the situation is. The numbers are really terrifying, and the way Russia is attacking Ukraine, with missiles, drones and guided bombs... This is a clear sign of urgency for the European Union and all of Ukraine's allies. The most important thing is to provide air defense batteries and ammunition," Borrell said.

According to him, today's meeting was held in the Jumbo format, with the simultaneous participation of the foreign ministers and defense ministers, which emphasizes the urgency of accelerating military assistance to Ukraine.

"According to the Ukrainian side, Russia has used 7,000 guided bombs alone over the past four months, which means about 60 bombs a day. There is constant shelling in the East. And this is part of Putin's strategy. On the other hand, it is obvious that Ukraine lacks weapons to defend itself and to repel Russian aggression... It is important to supply Ukraine with interceptors and provide more military support to protect key Ukrainian cities," Borrell emphasized.

He noted that the urgency of such assistance is also evidenced by Russia's targeted attacks against the Ukrainian energy system, which is now a priority target for Russian attacks and also needs immediate protection.