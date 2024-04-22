As result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv region, one person was killed and another wounded

The Russian army shelled Kharkiv region once again, killing one person and injuring another.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

At about 5:00 p.m., the occupiers struck near the village of Yurchenkove, Chuhuev district. A direct hit was recorded on an excavator driven by a 34-year-old driver. A fire broke out and the man died on the spot.

Also, on April 22, around 12:00, the occupants shelled the village of Hlushkivka in the Kurylivska territorial community: the buildings of an agricultural enterprise were damaged. According to preliminary data, the enemy fired at the village from Uragan MLRS.

In addition, the prosecutor's office wrote that at about 4:35 p.m., the Russian military conducted an air strike on the village of Prykolotne, Vilkhuvata territorial community. Private one-story residential buildings and buildings of a civilian enterprise were damaged. A 71-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.





