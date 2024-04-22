Ukraine has launched coordination center for integrated border management. This is one of criteria for joining EU

The Coordination Center for Integrated Border Management, designed to monitor and report on the situation at the state border, has started operating in Ukraine. Specialists will be able to continuously monitor the security environment in the country 24/7.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that the coordination center is intended to ensure monitoring and coverage of the situation at the state border. It was established on the basis of the Situation Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs by a resolution of the Government of Ukraine in accordance with the requirements of the EU Regulation.

According to the SBGS, the Center's activities are one of the criteria for Ukraine's accession to the EU.



The center will include employees of 5 entities: State Border Guard Service, State Customs Service, National Police, National Guard, and State Migration Service.

"The Center's work will be aimed at facilitating the coordination of the IBM actors, exchanging data and conducting research, forming joint conclusions and forecasts, and preparing a situational report on the situation at the state border," said First Deputy Head of the SBGS, Major General Volodymyr Nikiforenko.



The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko noted that this form of interaction makes it possible to continuously monitor the security environment in the country 24/7.