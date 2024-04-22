Air alert announced in most regions of Ukraine due to ballistic threat
On the evening of April 22, an air alert was announced in most regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to an online air raid alert map.
According to the monitoring public pages, it is a ballistic threat.
