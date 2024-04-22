Starting tomorrow, all Ukrainian consulates will stop providing services to men of military age - media

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ordered the heads of all Ukrainian diplomatic missions to temporarily suspend all consular activities with citizens of conscription age. The ban will remain in effect until the provisions of the law on enhanced mobilization are clarified.

The letter signed by First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha was published by ZN.UA, Censor.NET reports.

"Taking into account paragraphs 6 and 16 of part one of Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", in connection with the ongoing large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in order to prevent citizens of Ukraine from avoiding the obligation to settle the issue of military registration by territorial centers of recruitment and social support and the availability of military registration documents, I instruct that from 23. 04.2024 to temporarily suspend consular actions on applications from male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60," reads the letter signed by Sybiha.

It is noted that only consular actions related to the issuance of identity cards for returning to Ukraine are possible.

Paragraphs 6 and 16 of Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", to which the MFA refers, provide:

6) to establish, in accordance with the procedure determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, a special regime of entry and exit, to restrict the freedom of movement of citizens, foreigners and stateless persons, as well as the movement of vehicles;

16) to prohibit citizens who are registered with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine or the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine from changing their place of residence (place of stay) without the permission of a military commissar or the head of the relevant body of the Security Service of Ukraine or the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine; to restrict alternative (non-military) service;

