Killing of police officer in Vinnytsia region: attackers were carrying 100 grenades and 25,000 rounds of ammunition

Law enforcement officers found about 100 grenades and 25,000 rounds of ammunition in the pond, which were thrown by the accused in the attack on police officers in Vinnytsia region.

This was stated by the head of the Vinnytsia Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office Oleksiy Rikhliuk in a commentary to Kyiv24, Censor.NET reports.

"About 100 grenades, as well as about 100 fuses for them, and about 25,000 rounds of ammunition for 5.45 calibre small arms have been found in the pond where the perpetrators left the ammunition. This is preliminary data, investigators are currently inspecting the scene and describing all other property," he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offenders stated that they were transporting the ammunition to their home in Vinnytsia region.

Attack on police officers in Vinnytsia region

On 20 April, at night in the Haisyn district of Vinnytsia region, police officers stopped an unknown car for inspection. There were two men in the car who opened fire on the police.

28 The Knights of the Winter Campaign Brigade denied media reports that the police officer who killed a policeman in Vinnytsia region and the second attacker were allegedly members of the brigade. The Office of the Prosecutor General noted that the involvement of two servicemen in the crime is being checked.

Later, it became known that the video of the shooting of the police officer in Vinnytsia region, which was circulated in the media, showed soldiers from a military unit of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers also found the car in which the suspects in the murder of a police officer in Vinnytsia region were driving. On 21 April, it became known that the attackers on the police were detained in Odesa region.

On 22 April, two servicemen who staged a shooting incident in Vinnytsia region were served with notices of suspicion of murder and attempted murder of police officers, as well as desertion.

