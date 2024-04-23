UK to announce largest military aid package for Ukraine soon, worth £500 million

During a visit to Poland, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces the largest military aid package for Ukraine, worth about $500 million.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the website of the British government.

It is noted that Sunak will visit Poland on 23 April, where he will announce "a significant increase in military support for Ukraine, including £500 million in additional military funding and the largest ever delivery of vital equipment".

The additional funding, which will bring the total amount of British military aid to Ukraine this fiscal year to £3 billion, will be used to rapidly deliver urgently needed munitions, air defence equipment, drones and engineering support.

"The Ministry of Defence will also send the largest package of equipment in Ukraine's history to help repel Russian invasion by land, sea and air," the statement said.

The package includes:

60 boats, including offshore raiding vessels, rigid raiding vessels and diving boats, as well as naval guns.

More than 1,600 strike and air defence missiles, as well as additional long-range precision-guided missiles Storm Shadow.

More than 400 vehicles, including 160 protected "Husky" vehicles, 162 armoured vehicles and 78 off-road vehicles.

Almost 4 million rounds of ammunition for small arms.

"Defending Ukraine from Russia's brutal ambitions is vital for our security and for the whole of Europe. If Putin is allowed to succeed in this war of aggression, he will not stop at the Polish border. Ukraine's armed forces continue to fight bravely, but they need our support - and they need it now. Today's package will help provide Ukraine with everything it needs to fight Russia," Prime Minister Sunak commented on the military aid.

He added that the United Kingdom will always "play its part at the forefront of European security, protecting national interests and supporting its NATO allies".

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps reminded that the UK was the first to provide Ukraine with NLAW missiles, the first to provide modern tanks and the first to send long-range missiles.

"Now we are going even further. We will never allow the world to forget the existential battle that Ukraine is fighting, and with our continued support, it will win," he said.

