ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9911 visitors online
News
6 088 19

Biden urges Senate to vote for Ukraine aid package: "So I can sign it immediately"

байден,джо

US President Joe Biden urged the US Senate to send a package of documents to help Ukraine to him for signature.

The American leader announced this on social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I urge the Senate to send the national security package to my desk so that I can sign it immediately," he said.

Biden added that he "shared with President Zelenskyy today that my administration stands ready to move quickly to provide new security assistance to meet Ukraine's needs on the battlefield."

Read more: Biden assures Zelenskyy that he will immediately sign law on aid to Ukraine if it is approved by Senate

Author: 

Biden (672) aid (2339) U.S. Senate (133)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 