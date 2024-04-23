Biden urges Senate to vote for Ukraine aid package: "So I can sign it immediately"
US President Joe Biden urged the US Senate to send a package of documents to help Ukraine to him for signature.
The American leader announced this on social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"I urge the Senate to send the national security package to my desk so that I can sign it immediately," he said.
Biden added that he "shared with President Zelenskyy today that my administration stands ready to move quickly to provide new security assistance to meet Ukraine's needs on the battlefield."
