86 combat engagements in frontline over last day, most hostile attacks were repelled in 4 sectors - General Staff

Over the last day, 86 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 77 air strikes, fired about 100 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

Over the last day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Zolochiv, Vovchansk, Prykolotne, Dergachi, Senkove in Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Siversk, Spirne, Ivanivske, New York, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Illinka, Netailove, Karlivka, Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region; Novoberyslav, Beryslav, Chervonyi Mayak in Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Situation in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy conducted 19 attacks in the areas of Serebryanske forestry and the settlements of Nadiya, Novoyehorivka in Luhansk region and Terny and Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Zolotarivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Keramik, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Mykilske and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops more than 20 times.

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy has not abandoned its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 7 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 2 anti-aircraft missile systems and 16 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

The missile troops struck 1 command post, 2 air defence facilities and 1 area of concentration of Russian occupiers' personnel.