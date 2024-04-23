NABU exposed Minister Solskyi: He took possession of land worth UAH 291 million and tried to steal another UAH 190 million

The former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada’s agriculture committee and current minister, Mykola Solskyi, was caught taking possession of state land worth UAH 291 million and attempting to take possession of land worth another UAH 190 million.

This was reported by the press service of the NABU, Censor.NET reports.

"The criminal group headed by the top official included officials of the StateGeoCadastre, as well as persons who controlled the activities of these bodies, the so-called curators. The participants in the scheme ensured the destruction of documents on the basis of which two state-owned enterprises in Sumy region had the right to use the land permanently. Due to their absence, the regional StateGeoCadastre drew up an act of unauthorised occupation of these plots," the statement said.

Then, with the help of controlled officials of the regional StateGeoCadastre, the plots were transferred to the ownership of pre-determined citizens under the guise of exercising their right to free land. The condition for receiving the land was to sign an agreement on its lease to a private agricultural holding before receiving it.

Read more: NABU puts Hladkovskyi Sr. on wanted list

"As a result of the fraud, in 2017-2021, the scheme participants seized 1250 land plots with a total area of 2493 hectares, the value of which at the time of the crime was over UAH 291 million. They also attempted to seize 3,282 hectares of land worth about UAH 190 million, but were prevented by NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors who conducted searches and seized the plots," the NABU said.

Currently, the organiser of the scheme, the current Minister, two supervisors of the StateGeoCadastre and a person who facilitated the crime have been served with a notice of suspicion.



Other participants of the criminal scheme are being served with suspicion notices.

According to media reports, this refers to the Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi, who was elected as a Member of Parliament of the 9th convocation from the "Servant of the People" party.

Read more: Prosecutor of Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office Hutsulyak settled in cottage community where houses cost from UAH 18 million - media. PHOTO