Personnel changes in government have been postponed until May. Chernyshov is now on list of rotations

Consideration of personnel rotations in the government was postponed until May.

This was reported on the condition of anonymity by members of the "Servant of the People" party to Censor.NET.

Earlier, there were rumours that personnel issues, including the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, would be considered this week. On Monday, this was to be discussed at the small "Servant" faction.

"We have postponed (consideration of personnel rotations) to May," the source said after the meeting.

At the same time, he did not specify who would be dismissed. "No one will say the exact list until it is agreed upon by the top," the source said.

At the same time, Oleksiy Chernyshov, the head of Naftogaz, was among the candidates being discussed for returning to the government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov is one of the candidates for dismissal. The resignation was discussed after the Russians destroyed a number of Ukrainian power plants with protective systems in place.

The media also named Minister of Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk among the candidates for dismissal. However, she told Censor.NET that she had not had any conversations with the state leaders about her dismissal. "There were no conversations (about dismissal). Of course, I asked the leadership just in case," Vereshchuk said.

She also denied on Facebook her possible appointment as head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration.

Despite rumours of another merger of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Agriculture, Yulia Sviridenko's ministry has not confirmed this as a settled position.

